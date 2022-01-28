Neven finds something a bit fishy about Kinsale Mead

AWARD-winning chef Neven Maguire stops by Kinsale in the next episode of his Irish Seafood Trails.

In this fourth series of his hugely popular seafood travels, Neven travels around Ireland meeting some of the producers and chefs who are responsible for Ireland’s great seafood reputation.

Next week, Neven starts his Irish Seafood Trails in the heart of Cork city at the award-winning Goldie seafood restaurant and Nano Nagle Place, home to The Good Day Deli.

He then heads to Kinsale where he calls in at the Kinsale Mead Co.

Perhaps surprisingly for a honey-based drink, mead can be paired with seafood and Neven meets owner Kate Dempsey to find out more.

Kate tells Neven how mead is the oldest known alcoholic drink in the world, dating back to 6,500 BC and treats him to a tasting session.

First he samples the Kinsale Wild Red Mead, flavoured with Irish Wexford blackcurrants and dark cherries, the perfect accompaniment to monkfish. Next, he tries Atlantic Dry Mead made with orange blossom honey – a good pairing for oysters; and Atlantic Dry Mead White Port Barrel Aged, which goes well with smoked salmon, sashimi or white fish; and finally Kinsale Wildflower Irish Mead, a semi-sweet dessert mead which is a good match for any seafood cooked in a creamy sauce.

• The programme will broadcast on Wednesday February 2nd, on RTÉ One at 8.30pm.