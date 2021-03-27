Naval vessel to tow fishing trawler off Castletownbere coast

Local rescue services including the Irish Coast Guard as well as the Irish Naval Service have been involved in a major rescue operation of a fishing vessel 75 nautical miles off the Castletownbere coast, with the LÉ George Bernard Shaw being tasked to tow the trawler back into shore

The Wexford registered trawler, with seven crew members on board got into difficulty yesterday morning after it lost engine power. Despite repeated attempts it was unable to restart it amid poor sea conditions and was beginning to drift at sea.

The crew made contact with emergency services and both Rescue 115 and Rescue 117 were put on standby in case the situation deteriorated, while other vessels made their way to the scene to support the trawler as the crew wanted to remain with the vessel. However, attempts to tow the trawler were unsuccessful due to the sea conditions and a tug that had arrived to help had to return to shore after it was hit by a large wave.

The LÉ George Bernard has been tasked by the Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) to tow the trawler and which is expected to happen later today.