NAKED AMBITION Skin in the game

Riverstick Uncovered is the village’s 2023 naked calendar with the cover page featuring local ‘celebrities’ inlcuding well-known independent Cllr Alan Coleman with (back, from left): Nora Cronin, Essie Sheehan and Eileen Cronin and front: John Fehily, Cllr Coleman, Eamonn Kelleher and Pat O’Donovan. It will be launched in Allen’s Bar in Riverstick this Friday night.