N71 stretch famed for potholes a ‘disgrace’, says TD O’Sullivan

THE N71 between Old Chapel and Gaggin outside Bandon, is ‘nothing short of a disgrace’ according to one West Cork TD.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan told The Southern Star that he travels the road multiple times every week and said it’s now famous for large potholes that often cause blow-outs of tyres.

‘It’s a national secondary route and it’s not acceptable that it’s being left to this condition. On numerous times in the Dáil I’ve raised the issue of the N71,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

‘It’s the route into West Cork and I’ve consistently called for the completion of the Bandon bypass, improving this section between Bandon and Clonakilty as well as Newmills near Rosscarbery and I won’t give up until this section of road is resurfaced.’

Councillors have also been vocal in recent years calling for a complete overhaul of this section of the N71 which they say needs to be resurfaced and widened to accommodate the increased flows of traffic.

This time last year, a three-vehicle collision took place at Gaggin, just hours after councillors in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District called for urgent works to be carried out on this notorious stretch of road.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said then the ‘dangerously- unravelling stretch of road’ needs an urgent upgrade, while Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) pointed out that the road is caving is from the sides with really sharp edges and kerbs.

A Cork County Council spokesperson said that they have completed survey works of the N71 between Old Chapel and Gaggin.

‘This is a first step in progressing a detailed design for a potential overlay scheme along this section of the N71.

‘Cork County Council has submitted a funding request to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for a number of road schemes in County Cork including this section of the N71 and we currently await details of funding availability for same.’