Music centre to offer ‘world-class’ performance facilities for Bantry

BANTRY is getting a major new Music Centre with world-class performance and educational facilities, a project led by West Cork Music.

The non-profit arts organisation, founded in 1995, runs three international festivals – the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Literary Festival and Masters of Tradition. The festivals have grown over more than two decades to become important fixtures in the Irish cultural landscape.

‘For a long time, we have realised that musicians and other artists need a physical space where they can develop their ideas, spaces where tuition, workshops, masterclasses and performances can take place all year,’ said Francis Humphrys, chief executive, West Cork Music. ‘More than that, the festivals need a dedicated home to guarantee their future.’

‘Having high quality cultural and educational facilities within reach is something that the people of this area have long deserved,’ added Aiden McCarthy, West Cork Music board member.

McCullough Mulvin Architects will lead a design team which includes O’Connor Sutton Cronin (structural and civil engineering), and Cork-based Coakley O’Neill Town Planning (planning consultant), among other firms

‘The opportunity to work with an arts organisation as celebrated as West Cork Music in developing this important new cultural and civic space in Bantry town is hugely exciting,’ said Valerie Mulvin, director, McCullough Mulvin Architects.

A feasibility study will take place, as well as consultations with Cork County Council, and with Cork ETB around a potential new partnership for FET and music education delivery.

‘For so many years, we wondered if this would remain nothing but a dream. But the time has arrived and our moment is now here,’ said Francis Humphrys.

A community information evening about the project, hosted by West Cork Music and McCullough Mulvin Architects, will be held in September.