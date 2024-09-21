Mouthwatering events planned for apple fest

THE inaugural West Cork Harvest Festival takes place on Saturday September 28th and Sunday September 29th.

The weekend kicks off with a harvest day on Saturday in Cecas in Leap from noon until 6pm where events include an interactive workshop looking at flax as well as a talk about the folklore of Irish apples.

The community apple press will be in full swing offering everyone the chance to make their own fresh juice and people are welcome to bring along their own apples and some empty bottles. The public are also welcome to bring along food to be smoked in the community smokehouse on the day.

A talk on Irish apple conservation and a chance to get apples identified are other highlights of the day.

The following day, Clonakilty Community Garden will host an apple fest from noon until 6pm featuring a picnic, games, a baked apple goods competition and lots of other family-friendly activities.

The festival is an initiative of Waste Not, Want Not, whose mission is to connect the community and reduce waste. It’s a collaboration between environmental charity Voice Ireland, Clonakilty Tidy Towns, and Clonakilty Community Resource Centre.