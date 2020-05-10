More people read local press since Covid-19 hit

A NEW study amongst over 700 Irish adults has revealed that local news publications, print and online, are still widely consumed, with half of the population reading local newspapers in print at least once a week, and two thirds turning to local newspaper websites.

The survey, commissioned by Local Ireland – the representative association for 46 weekly paid for local newspapers and online platforms – reveals the current situation on Covid-19 has resulted in people consuming more media than ever before, with 30% of the Irish adult population reading more local printed newspapers, and half reading local news websites more than they did previously.

The younger cohort, aged between 16 – 34, appear to be recognising the importance of local media at this significant time, with 48% reading more local newspapers in print than they did before, and 14% more likely to have increased their usage of local news websites compared to the adult population. The survey finds almost one quarter amongst the 16 – 34 years age rely on local news media more than ever to provide them with trusted news.

The severity of the pandemic is recognised with over 90% feeling extremely or somewhat concerned about the current situation. Individual and family health is the factor that people are most concerned about (62%), followed by taking care of the elderly and vulnerable in the population (57%).

David Ryan, president Local Ireland said: ‘In times of crisis, local communities rely on their local newspapers and online platforms for the real facts and our advertisers continue to rely on us to deliver their sales and marketing messages.’