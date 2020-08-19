More ‘no swimming’ signage is needed at dangerous Long Strand

BATHERS are ignoring ‘no swimming’ signs at a West Cork beach – despite it being notorious for dangerous rips and undercurrents.

In fact Long Strand is deemed so dangerous that no lifeguards have ever been on duty there.

However, Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Kelly told The Southern Star that a former lifeguard – who used to live in the area – told her that he witnessed at least 40 adults and children in the water when he was visiting the area two weeks ago.

‘He also said that he has pulled 20 people to safety in the last number of years from the beach and stated that waters may seem very calm but unsuspecting visitors could experience 10 waves at a time,’ said Cllr Kelly.

‘These undercurrents and rips are not anticipated by unsuspecting visitors and there is only one sign located across from the car park at Long Strand.

‘However, anyone entering from the Fish Basket side is not made aware that it is not safe to swim. Even the local people that I have spoken to would not go into the sea there as it’s so dangerous.’

Cllr Kelly has asked Council officials for the installation of additional signage in the area.

She has also suggested that signs be located on the rocks as people enter the beach would be viewed by everyone.

A Council spokesperson said that swimming is prohibited at the beach as indicated by ‘No Swimming’ signage in situ.

‘Lifeguards are not present at this beach and have never been, due to the dangerous nature of the area.’