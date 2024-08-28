More night water restrictions in Clonakilty and Ardfield

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise customers in Ardfield, Reenascreena and Clonakilty Town, that nighttime restrictions are to remain in place in order to maintain a daytime supply. In particular, high ground areas will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions.

Due to low reservoir levels, current nighttime restrictions from 11.00pm to 6.30am will continue and homes and businesses are being asked to continue to be mindful of their water usage to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Speaking about the ongoing restrictions, Uisce Éireann’s Niall O’Riordan said “We understand the inconvenience nighttime restrictions can cause and want to thank the community for their patience. Water levels have not yet recovered sufficiently to maintain a daytime supply but we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Customers can find useful water saving tips on our website www.water.ie/conserve. This also includes an easy-to-use conservation calculator so you can work out how much water you are currently saving and how to conserve even more.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.