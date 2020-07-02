More fun and games at Schull’s playground

NEW equipment for Schull playground should be in place within a month, according to Cllr Danny Collins (Ind).

The councillor, who petitioned Cork County Council for funding, confirmed that the manufacturing company – which had been closed due to Covid-19 – is back in operation and the equipment is being constructed.

‘Be patient, it’s on its way,’ Cllr Collins advised parents and

children in the locality.

Cllr Collins acknowledged that it was a pity it wasn’t in place in time for the Council’s phased re-opening of all playgrounds, multi-use games areas (MUGAS), and outdoor gym equipment – which began on Monday, June 8th.

‘But it will be here in time for the height of the summer season,’ he added with installation work now underway.

The councillor advised people to be patient with the reopening as well because it will, in accordance with public health guidelines, be on a phased basis.

He reminded parents that children using a playground must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or a guardian at all times.

The supervising adult should bring hand sanitiser when visiting a playground and sanitise children’s hands prior to, during and after using playground equipment. Physical distancing between children and reminding children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth is also essential he said.