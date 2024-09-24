Missing person search for 16-year-old from Kerrypike, Co. Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ciara Mulvihill who has been reported missing from Kerrypike, Co. Cork, since yesterday afternoon, Monday 23rd September 2024.

Ciara is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height and of a slim build. She has brown hair with highlights and green eyes.

Ciara was last seen in the Ballincollig area at approximately 1 pm yesterday. She was wearing a school uniform of grey jumper, blue shirt, navy pants and beige "ugg” style boots.

Ciara may have travelled into Cork City Centre yesterday evening.

Gardaí and Ciara’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.