Michael McCarthy dedicated life to creatures great and small

ON 15th March 2025, one of the best-known, respected and cherished members of the Clonakilty community, Michael McCarthy (M.R.C.V.S.), passed away.

Having completed his secondary school education at St. Mary’s College, Clonakilty, Michael followed his father’s footsteps when qualifying as a veterinary surgeon from University College, Dublin.

After his graduation, Michael returned to his native town to join the family practice from where he enhanced his standing, in the wider district, over the next five decades.

When his father died suddenly, in July 1982, the responsibility of managing and growing the family business fell on Michael’s young shoulders.

He immersed himself in several community organisations including the GAA for which he had a great love and affinity from his childhood days.

Michael went on to achieve success with both Clonakilty hurling and football teams.

The highlight of his career was winning successive South West Cork Junior hurling championships in 1976 and 77.

He was also a valued member of Clonakilty Coursing Club where he voluntarily offered his time, expertise and veterinary services for many years.

In addition, he bred and owned several prizewinning track and coursing greyhounds during his lifetime.

Following his father’s death, Michael succeeded him as one of Clonakilty Agricultural Show Society’s Honourary Veterinary Surgeons.

He held a similar role with the Irish Harness Racing Association.

In the equine world, Michael was a noted breeder and outstanding exhibitor of exceptional quality horses.

The climax of a most successful career came in 2002 when he captured the prestigious Breeders Championship at the Kerrygold Dublin Horse Show with his mare Levacide and her filly foal Kilnagross Twinkle.

It was the mare’s fifth championship success, having earlier won at Clonakilty, Cork, Newcastle West and Ennis shows.

It was the foal’s fourteenth success of the season. The success bridged a gap of fifty years for Michael as his father, also named Michael, won the Croker Cup at the RDS in 1952 with the thoroughbred stallion, Inchydoney.

Like his father before him, Michael was a mirror image of the great James Herriot as he dedicated his life to the welfare of all creatures great and small.

With Michael there was always a story to be told as he treated the animals in his care with remarkable empathy and love.

Our sincere sympathy goes to his wife, Nuala, whom he met in UCD, his long-time colleague John O’Neill, his staff and siblings Mary, Jerry, Patrick, Catherine, Charles and Fr. John.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

– John Kingston