Messinger named July Cork Person of the Month

RADIO presenter Patricia Messinger has been named July’s Cork Person of the Month.

The C103 presenter of Cork Today has spent nearly 35 years working at the station and is a familiar voice on the airwaves in West Cork.

Her involvement with the Chernobyl Children International Project led her to Belarus, where she became personally involved in improving the lives of orphaned children. Her experiences in Belarus deeply impacted her, leading her to adopt her daughter, Marsha.

‘Patricia Messinger embodies the essence of community engagement, entertainment and compassion,’ said awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan. ‘Her commitment to informing and supporting her audience, both through her radio programme and her philanthropic endeavours, is truly commendable.’

Patricia expressed her unwavering dedication to radio, ‘I eat, sleep, and breathe radio. It’s not just a job for me; it’s a passion. Every day presents new challenges and opportunities to connect with our audience, and I am grateful for the privilege to be a part of their lives.’

Her name will go forward alongside the other monthly winners ahead of the Cork Person of the Year annual gala awards lunch in January 2025.

Originally from Clonmel in Co Tipperary, Patricia’s journey into broadcasting began at a young age, fueled by her passion for radio.

She took part in an RTÉ production when the national broadcaster visited her local national school. She credits RTÉ presenter Vincent Hanley, from her home town in Clonmel, as one of the reasons she got into radio.