Memories of ‘the last christening’ at Skibb chapel

The last person christened at the convent chapel in Skibbereen, which was recently gutted by fire, was Louis Archer, who is now a strapping 18-year old member of the development squad for Munster Rugby.

Tracie Nolan – the mother of the Bandon Grammar Leaving Certificate student – is originally from Skibbereen, and it was her wish that he would be christened at the little church even though it had, by 2003, gone out of style.

The date of the christening – July 24th – was significant because it also marked the passing of Tracie’s brother, Miceál Nolan, who died tragically in a car accident, four years before. Louis is the grandson of Peter and Treasa Nolan, who still live in Coolnagrane, Skibbereen.