Mayor Joe Carroll wants clarity on greenway impact in West Cork

FEARS that greenways in West Cork would impinge on personal planning applications were raised at a recent meeting by the county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll.

The Fianna Fáiler raised the issue at a meeting of Cork County Council’s western committee.

He said he had been told that the proposed greenway, west of Skibbereen, would impact people’s planning.

‘It would be an awful blow to a family, who have a site close to this thing, if that were going to happen,’ said the councillor, who called for the matter to be clarified at the next meeting.

The district manager, Michael Lynch, reminded Cllr Carroll that the greenways that have already been delivered have been very successful. And he said he was not aware of any impact on people, or planning.

But Cllr Carroll was adamant, saying: ‘We need to have our priorities right.’