Mayor misses election for €12,000 China visit

CORK’S county mayor Joe Carroll was in China during last weekend’s election, part of a week-long delegation to Jiangsu, China, which included three others and cost just under €12,000.

Cllr Carroll was joined by former county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn and two Council officials – John Forde and Lee Wah Pay of the business growth hub in the Council’s economic development & tourism section. A statement from Cork County Council to The Southern Star said that the delegation was aiming to strengthen Cork County Council’s long-standing partnership with Jiangsu province established in 2013.

‘The visit fosters cooperation in education, culture, tourism, and economic development. It includes meetings with provincial leaders, stakeholders in the arts and education sectors, and Irish government representatives in Shanghai. The delegation will judge and attend the final of the Shamrock Cup English Language Competition in Nanjing.’

It added that the delegation is engaging in meetings in both Jiangsu and Shanghai, including discussion with representatives from Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland, IDA Ireland, and Tourism Ireland. A full schedule was provided detailing the meetings.

While in China, the entourage stayed at two five-star hotels – the Jinling Hotel in Jiangsu and in Shanghai they were accommodated at the Portman Ritz Carlton Hotel.Flights and accommodation for the trip cost €11,830.

‘This visit continues the tradition of reciprocal exchanges that have brought significant cultural and economic benefits to both Cork and Jiangsu,’ said the Council.

While missing election day, the Fianna Fáil county mayor was able to use the postal vote option before leaving for China, as he qualified as ‘working abroad’ for the day.