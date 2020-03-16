Maura attributes her long life to happiness!

HAVING a happy frame of mind all her life has served Maura Looney well, as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, March 9th.

Having a son who owns a hotel meant there was no doubt about where the party would held – the venue would have to be big enough to accommodate her family, her friends, and her very kind neighbours. People gathered at the West Cork Hotel at 6.30pm on Monday last for a special mass celebrated by Fr Danny Pyburn, her local parish priest, and Fr Donal Cahill.

Maura, surrounded by all those who know and love her, was delighted that her son, Tim, had arranged such a thoughtful gathering.

The mother of three, including her two loving daughters, Margaret and Mary, and the grandmother of four – Claire, Barry, Declan and Rachel – is known to be remarkably spry.

Tim believes that it is his mother’s life-long tendency to be ‘happy in herself’ that has stood her in good stead. ‘She has always had a happy frame of mind and anyone who knows her would agree,’ he said.

Maura was born in Foherla in Aughadown, but moved to Coolbawn in Caheragh, when she married the late Jerry Looney in 1948, and still lives there to this day.

A love of reading has helped Maura to keep her mind active, but a constant stream of family, friends, and careers to her home means that she continues to be as sociable and friendly as ever, and able to live at home

On Monday, Maura joined with all of the people that she holds dear and enjoyed a meal, some singing, and lots of catching up with her old friends.