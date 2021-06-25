Marymount plan another feather in Cré’s cap

SKIBBEREEN’S Cré Pottery has come up with a novel fundraiser for Marymount Hospice.

Earlier this year, Marymount made an appeal for help to improve their gardens to offset Covid-19 restrictions.

Traditionally, Cré Pottery at Market Street would host a fundraising open day but this year due to Covid restrictions, the shop and café is operating as a takeaway.

The owners Sophie Miall and Suzanne O’Connor have already raised €3,000 for Marymount since they opened a few years ago. And now they’ve came up with a novel bird themed paint-at-home kit idea to add to that.

They are hoping to raise yet another €1,000 for the charity that is very close to both their hearts.

Suzanne, who lost her mum some years ago to cancer, recalled how Marymount provided fantastic care and support for the entire family at their time of need.

Each kit includes a ceramic bird, acrylic paint, brushes and instructions, and the finished product can be brought back to Cré to be fired in the kiln.

The kits – which are priced at €15 and come in a range of designs – are available in store or online and all of the profits will go directly to Marymount Hospice.

The two women have also made four glazed birds themselves that they will be donating to the Marymount garden project.