Mary Rose honoured for her work with the RNLI

A UNION Hall RNLI volunteer has received an excellence in volunteering recognition from the charity.

The RNLI presents excellence in volunteering awards to recognise volunteers who deserve special recognition for making a difference to their team or community.

The RNLI is proud to have long-serving, dedicated and creative volunteers – volunteering together with passion, talent and kindness, like generations of lifesavers before us.

Mary Rose Deasy has served on the fundraising committee, and been an integral part of the team in Union Hall. She has given over 20 years of service to Union Hall RNL

She also served as treasurer of the fundraising team for many years, and is also seen regularly at the team’s fundraising events.

John Kelleher, lifeboat operations manager, presented Mary Rose with her award.

Afterwards Harriet O’Regan, chair of Union Hall fundraising team said: ‘Congratulations on receiving this well-deserved award for your outstanding volunteer work. Mary Rose’s dedication, passion, and selfless service have made a significant impact on our community, and it’s truly inspiring to see her efforts recognised. This award is a testament to hard work and the positive difference that she continues to make in the lives of others, and for her fundraising efforts, which funds supports to, saving lives at sea.’