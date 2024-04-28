Market and café for Leap

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A NEW country market store and café proposed for the village of Leap has been given planning permission by officials in Cork County Council.

The proposed new development will see the refurbishment and expansion of the former hair salon and later bric-a-brac store on the south side of the main street, just past Leap National School.

The planning application submitted by Sarah Pearce and Mark Jennings, who formerly ran the popular Pilgrim’s restaurant in Rosscarbery, sought permission to develop a country market retail store on the upper ground floor and café at lower ground floor level.

The development will include two extensions to the building as well as a new raised external seating area to the front.