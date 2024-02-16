Man remains detained in Foley murder investigation; woman released without charge

A MAN in his 30s remains detained as gardaí in Macroom continue to investigate the murder of Michael Foley (61 years) who was found deceased at his home in Macroom on February 16th.

The woman (aged in her 30s) who was arrested on Wednesday, February 14th has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

The male who was also arrested on Wednesday, February 14th, remains detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in county Cork.

Investigations are ongoing.