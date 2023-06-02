Man is given space to rebuild his life

A MAN who smeared blood on the door and walls of a garda cell in the Bantry station has been given until September 28th to come up with €500 for the court charity fund.

Turlough Connolly (29) with an address at Reenavaude, Beara, pleaded guilty at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court to a charge of causing criminal damage on January 1st 2022.

The charge was adjourned but a second charge – of being in possession of cannabis at No 16 Mariner’s View in Castletownbere – was dealt with by way of a €300 fine.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said a lump of cannabis, valued at €60, was found in a pocket of the accused’s jeans.

The sergeant said the accused has three previous convictions and that it cost €170 to clean the cell at Bantry Garda Station.

Ms McCarthy presented the court with a character reference and said her client ‘suffers from his mental health’ and is hoping for a fresh start with a job in the fishing industry.

‘He has achieved sobriety,’ said the judge, ‘but he needs to rebuild his life so the court will give him a little bit of space.’

In addition to the €300 fine for the possession offence, Judge McNulty instructed the accused to bring €500 for the poor box if he wants to avoid a conviction. ‘This is a means of giving him some encouragement,’ said the judge.