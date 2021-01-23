Man in court on four firearms charges

A MAN appeared at a special sitting of Bandon Court today on firearms charges.

Jan Walowy (60) of 43 Molaga Street, Clonakilty appeared on four charges and was released on bail to appear at Clonakilty District Court on February 2nd.

He agreed to abide by certain conditions including surrendering his passport and not applying for a new one.

He is charged with having in his possession on January 21st a Webley revolver, a quantity of ammunition (12 rounds of .455 calibre), and two further Webley revolvers with separate serial numbers.