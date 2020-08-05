Man in court on charge of sexual assault

A 44-YEAR-old man accused of the sexual assault of a female in a West Cork town over 10 years ago has been told to have no contact with the alleged injured party.

At Bantry District Court last week, Det Gda Joe Lee of the divisional protective service unit based at Dunmanway, told the court that he arrested the accused at 7.32am on July 23rd in connection with an alleged assault of a female between March 1st 2009 and April 1st 2010.

Det Gda Lee said he later conveyed him to Bantry Garda Station where he charged the man and he made no reply after being cautioned and he was handed copies of the charge sheet.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and that a book of evidence would not be ready until September.

She said the State had no objection to bail, provided he agreed to certain conditions as part of his bail bond.

Judge John King remanded the accused on his own bond of €300.

He directed that he sign on three days a week at his local garda station and that he have no contact – directly or indirectly – with the alleged injured party or any witnesses.

Judge King adjourned the case to Bandon District Court on September 18th for the service of a book of evidence.