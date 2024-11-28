Man found unresponsive in Clonakilty in 'critical condition'

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Clonakilty on Wednesday.

The man in his 40s was unresponsive when he was discovered with unexplained serious injuries on Inchydoney Road on Wednesday morning. Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.30am.

The man was subsequently brought to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly interested in dashcam or mobile phone footage from the Youghals area of Inchydoney Road between Friday, November 22nd November, and Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.