Man faces 125 sex assault and rape charges

THE case against a man facing 125 alleged charges of attempted sexual assault, sexual assault, attempted rape, and rape, has been adjourned to a court in West Cork on December 14th.

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan sought the adjournment to allow time for the service of the book of evidence in respect of the charges, some of which date back to 2008.

Gda Evelyn Brosnan gave evidence that the accused was arrested by appointment outside a garda station in West Cork on October 26th and she said the Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended prosecution on indictment to the central criminal court.

The 125 charges were allegedly perpetrated against four females, two of whom are still juveniles.

Sgt O’Sullivan said the State had no objection to bail, provided the accused would agree to certain conditions, such as the surrendering of his passport, being contactable by gardaí 24/7, and giving an undertaking to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Judge James McNulty imposed a special condition that the accused is not to contact any of the alleged injured parties. The judge released the accused on €5,000 bail, with no cash required.