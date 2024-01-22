Man charged with robbery at Clonakilty Credit Union

A 20-YEAR-old local man has been charged with the robbery of Clonakilty Credit Union last Friday, when a knife was produced and €2,000 taken.

Michael Collins of Apt 6 Sandlighter Apartments, Wolfe Tone Street, Clonakilty appeared at Bandon District Court on Monday morning.

The robbery took place last Friday at 12.35pm at the credit union offices on Kent Street when, it is alleged, the accused entered the premises, threatened a member of staff and demanded cash.

It is further alleged that a knife was produced during the course of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Det Gda Peter Nolan of Bandon Garda Station told Judge John King that he arrested the accused at 8.39pm last Sunday night and charged him with the robbery at 9.31pm.

After the charge was put to the accused, he replied: ‘If I could take it back I would, and I’m sorry to those I caused grief.’

Det Gda Nolan said there may be further charges and gardaí were awaiting directions from the DPP. Insp Emmet Daly said gardaí were not objecting to the accused being released on bail, subject to conditions that were agreed by the accused’s solicitor, Liam O’Donovan.

Mr O’Donovan said the bail conditions may be subject to slight changes as his client, through his GP, is being referred to mental health services.

Judge John King granted the accused free legal aid after being told he is not currently working. He remanded him on bail on his own bond of €300 with no cash required subject to those agreed conditions.

The case was adjourned to Clonakilty District Court on March 5th next to wait the directions from the DPP.

Clonakilty Credit Union remained closed all day after the incident. Customers were directed to contact the Dunmanway office.

It re-opened for business the following day.