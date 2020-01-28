Man (38) fined for exposing his genitals at bus stop in Kinsale

A 38-YEAR-old man who exposed his penis to two teenage girls while waiting at a Kinsale bus stop was fined €100 last week.

Tomasz Cygan of 43 Castlewood, Little Island, Cork pleaded guilty to the offence at Bandon District Court last week.

Sgt Brian Harte told the court that on December 13th last, gardaí at Kinsale Garda Station received a report that two 17-year-old girls sitting at Pier Rd saw a man outside the public toilets who, while facing them, exposed his penis.

‘The first girl became frightened and extremely uncomfortable, while the second girl saw it too and felt disturbed,’ said Sgt Harte.

‘They both gave a description of the defendant to gardaí and he was later identified. He was under the influence of drink and has no previous convictions.’

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is Polish and works in construction and came to Kinsale that day to collect a ‘safe pass’ from his employer which wasn’t ready.

‘He was upset and went off drinking and drank to excess while waiting for a bus. The public toilets were closed and he misbehaved,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge James McNulty convicted and fined Cygan €100 which was later paid in court.

