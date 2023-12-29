Man (34) charged with assault in hotel

A 34- YEAR-old man charged with the sexual assault of a woman in a hotel last year in West Cork has been instructed not to have any contact with the alleged injured party.

At Bandon District Court last week, Det Gda Peter Nolan said he arrested the accused that morning at the courthouse and after caution he made no reply to a charge of the sexual assault of a female in September 2022.

Gardaí said they had no objection to him being released on bail and that conditions had been pre-agreed with him.

The DPP has directed that the case be tried in the district court. Judge McNulty released the accused on bail in his own bond of €500 with no cash required to appear in court again on February 6th.

He directed the accused not to communicate by any means with the alleged injured party, and he imposed reporting restrictions to ensure the alleged injured party cannot be identified.