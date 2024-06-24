Man, 20s, dies in collision between motorcycle and a car near Bandon

A MAN in his 20s has died following a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car near Bandon earlier today.

The incident occurred at around 11am at Curravarahane near Bandon. The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days. No other injuries have been reported.

The road has since re-opened. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.