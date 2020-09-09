News

Major new tourism plan for West Cork; Man charged with making death threats; Leaving Cert photo special; 10 easy ways to help save the planet; Can West Cork ladies make in third time lucky; Castlehaven book semi-final place; Marking 50 years of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association

September 9th, 2020 9:00 PM

By Jack McCarron

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Major new tourism plan for West Cork peninsulas unveiled
• Man charged with making death threats to Cameron's family
• Leaving Cert photo special
• Inside Clonakilty Blackpudding's new visitor centre
• 10 easy ways to help save the planet

In Sport:

• Clonakilty crowned county football champions!
• Can West Cork ladies make in third time lucky?
• Castlehaven book semi-final place
• Newcestown knock out Carbery Rangers
• Three Skibb rowers claim medals and European U23 Championships in Duisburg

In Life & Community:

• Marking 50 years of the Inchydoney Inshore Lifeboat Association

