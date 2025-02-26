Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Maggie Conlon from Kealkil awarded €10k scholarship

February 26th, 2025 4:00 PM

Maggie Conlon from Kealkil awarded €10k scholarship Image
Maggie joined her parents Fergal and Norma Conlon for the announcement, along with Peadar Noonan, lending and business development manager, Bantry CU; Anna Fitzgerald, chairperson, Bantry CU; Marian Carey, principal CPB; Niamh O’Leary, deputy principal CPB and Noreen Cronin, assistant manager, Bantry CU.

Share this article

MAGGIE Conlon from Kealkil outside Bantry has been awarded the Bantry Credit Union Third Level Education Scholarship for 2024/2025.

The scholarship is worth up to €10,000 over four years.

Maggie is the 22nd annual winner of the scholarship, which has been in operation since 2003.

Maggie sat her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí (CPB) last summer and is now studying biological, earth and environmental sciences at UCC.

At the announcement Maggie was joined by her parents Fergal and Norma Conlon and Bantry Credit Union staff members.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended