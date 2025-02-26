Maggie Conlon from Kealkil awarded €10k scholarship

MAGGIE Conlon from Kealkil outside Bantry has been awarded the Bantry Credit Union Third Level Education Scholarship for 2024/2025.

The scholarship is worth up to €10,000 over four years.

Maggie is the 22nd annual winner of the scholarship, which has been in operation since 2003.

Maggie sat her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí (CPB) last summer and is now studying biological, earth and environmental sciences at UCC.

At the announcement Maggie was joined by her parents Fergal and Norma Conlon and Bantry Credit Union staff members.