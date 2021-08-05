Madge passes away aged 107

A WEST Cork born centenarian, who at 107 was the oldest known living person in Northern Ireland, passed away last Friday.

Madge Martin - who was born on The Old Head of Kinsale - lived through two global pandemics and two world wars and was the grandmother of Bandon-based photographer Denis Boyle.

She was just one-year-old when the Lusitania sank off The Old Head on May 7th 1915 and attended the 100th anniversary of its sinking in 2015.

Up until her death, there were five generations of women in the family, with Madge’s great-great-grand-daughter Olivia Margaret the latest addition to the family.

Having left for London in 1940 to find work she met her husband, Edward, who was a soldier in the British Army. It was only after World War II that the family were billeted to Belfast and the couple retired to Newry years later.

Back in March, she underwent hip surgery at Craigavon Area Hospital after a fall at home but recovered well after it.

Madge, who had four children, celebrated her 107th birthday in April and her grand-daughter Deirdre Corby told The Southern Star at the time that she put her granny’s longevity down to a rural and simple life.

‘Madge didn’t smoke, didn’t drive either and didn’t drink much or take vitamins. She was still coming down to Cork three to four times a year up in recent years, even celebrating her 103th birthday in the Speckled Door bar,’ said Deirdre.

Madge’s funeral took place in Monksill in Newry on Monday and her months mind mass will be held in early September in the Holy Trinity Church in Ballinspittle.