Macroom garda station plans make progress

April 17th, 2025 3:45 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Macroom garda station plans make progress Image

PLANS are progressing at Macroom’s new garda station, which will ultimately be the divisional headquarters for the entire county.

It was recently confirmed that the Office of Public Works (OPW) are  assessing tenders and will be in a position to appoint a contractor in the coming weeks.

The new building will replace the current divisional headquarters at Bandon Garda Station.

The Macroom base, which will be located at Gurteenroe, will incorporate two, three, and four-storey buildings around a secure courtyard with carparking on a greenfield site, providing gardaí with modern accommodation and facilities.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed progress on the new garda station for the town, as the current station has been the subject of complaints from the Garda Representative Association (GRA) in recent years due to its archaic conditions.

Local Macroom Councillor Ted Lucey also welcomed this progress report on the town’s new garda station.

‘This project is long overdue, but I am delighted we are now making real progress in the new Garda Headquarters for Macroom,’ said Cllr Lucey.

‘I hope we can see the contractor on site here as soon as is practically possible as the current working conditions for gardaí working there are very poor. It is great to see this project finally come to fruition.’

