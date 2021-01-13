Macra presentation

Ballinascarthy Macra usually host an annual food collection on behalf of the St Vincent de Paul Society just before Christmas, however this year being different with Covid-19 restrictions, they could not physically collect food items. Instead, food vouchers and donations were collected, which could be used to distribute food vouchers to local families in need this Christmas.

Ballinascarthy Macra were delighted to present a donation to the value of €615 to Bob Allen (SVP representative) and Betty Hennessy on December 21st in Ballinascarthy Hall.

The money and vouchers were greatly appreciated by Bob and all in SVP and he expressed his gratitude towards the local people and all in Ballinascarthy and Carbery Macra for donating, especially during these difficult times.