News

Lyra set for Late Late Show

October 28th, 2021 1:21 PM

By Emma Connolly

Bandon’s Lyra will be a guest on tomorrow night's Late Late Show.

Share this article

Bandon singer Lyra is a guest on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show.

Lyra, will be on the show to talk about her stellar music career and will perform her new single ‘Lose My Mind’.
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick, who previously worked in West Cork, will also chat to Ryan about his new children's book ‘Vetman’ and life after losing his dog and best friend Keira.
Christy Dignam will talk about releasing his debut solo album 'The Man Who Stayed Alive' and celebrating 40 years with Aslan next year. Christy will also perform 'High' from the new album.

A month on from his Ryder Cup disappointment, European captain Pádraig Harrington will also reflect on the weekend and explain why he wouldn't change anything about his approach to leading the team.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.