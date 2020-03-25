Luka’s straight-talking message to nasty virus nearly goes ‘viral’!

A HARRY Potter-loving Baltimore boy, who was forced to cancel his birthday party earlier this week due to social distancing, has not hidden his feelings about the nasty virus.

Luka Perry Clark – a senior infants pupil at Rath National School – was due to celebrate his 7th birthday with a party with his friends at his home on Monday. However, Covid-19 restrictions meant he had to cancel, so Luka decided to make a note for the virus, which read: ‘To Corona Virus you destroyed my birthday, you are the f word.’

Speaking to The Southern Star, his mum Tessa Perry, who runs the Glebe Gardens Café in Baltimore with her sisters Kez and Jo-Jo, said Luka made the card after both she and Liz – his second mum –told him he couldn’t have his friends over to celebrate his birthday.

‘He got a fit of rage at the news of his party being cancelled, and made this note for the attention of the corona virus. He asked for a wee bit of help with the spelling of “destroyed” but the rest is his own work,’ said Tessa.

His colourful note certainly grabbed the public’s attention when Tessa posted it on The Glebe Gardens Facebook page earlier this week, with many sending Luka birthday greetings and messages of support.

‘We ended up having a Harry Potter cake out in the cold in the open space with close family members and there was plenty of building Harry Potter Lego. He had to put candles on a separate cake to avoid the spreading of germs when he blew them out.’

To top off his birthday celebrations, Luka was also interviewed on 96FM where the crew there also wished him a happy birthday.