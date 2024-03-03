Ludgate set to welcome 50 global guests

LUDGATE in Skibbereen has been chosen to host up to 50 international guests this month, as part of a new project on the circular economy.

The project, called Target Circular, is being led by MTU’s Hincks Centre of Entrepreneurship Excellence, with the support of Circular Economy Cluster Southwest.

In March, a strategic entrepreneur training programme will be held at the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen, targeting enterprises developing a circular economy business.

It will feature participants from abroad, and aims to support and promote the circular economy and sustainability among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

This initiative comes on the heels of Ireland’s release of its first bioeconomy action plan 2023 – 2025 and the whole of government circular economy strategy 2022.

With aninvestment of €1.6m across the project partners in Ireland, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Sweden, Target Circular will pioneer a novel process to increasing SME success employing the ‘Camuffo’ approach.

Recent research found that advisors can increase their clients’ success by using a particular decision-making approach the team are calling ‘strategy mapping’ which in recent trials with start-ups around the world has been proven to increase revenue, start-up survival and hiring.

Target Circular will provide business founders with cutting-edge tools and knowledge to transition towards circular practices, incorporating waste valorisation, environmental partnerships, and sustainable supply chains. These tools will empower businesses to make informed decisions, identifying pathways to sustainable success and avoiding pitfalls.

Once the pilot training is complete in Cork, the project aims to create and disseminate materials with business advisors and policymakers in each participating country, promoting evidence-based policies and training approaches to increasing Sustainable SMEs success.

The learning and dissemination event will be held on March 6th in Skibbereen for interested business advisors across Ireland.

Key participating organisations include Munster Technological University (IRE), Centria University of Applied Sciences (Finland), Ludgate Operation (IRE), Donegal County Council, Biotech North (Norway), Federation of Regional Authorities NW Iceland, and Kokkolanseuden Kehitys Ltd.

As a result, MTU is seeking business advisors who are interested in the training approach and would like to participate in a learning and dissemination event on March 6th. For more contact Dr Niall O’Leary at 085 734 6098 at the Hincks’s Centre or Catriona Power, Circular Bio Economy Cluster Southwest at 087 657 1948.