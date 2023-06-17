Lucey asked to sort out issues with wheelchair

CLONAKILTY Access Group want Cork Council chief executive Tim Lucey to intervene ‘as a matter of urgency’ and find storage for two Inchydoney beach wheelchairs.

As reported in last week’s paper, the two chairs, valued at €3,000 each, are lying idle since members of Clonakilty Camogie Club purchased them in 2021. One is being stored in Cllr Paul Hayes’ garage. The group says people with disabilities are being discriminated against.

‘Imagine if people of a certain race, colour, sexual orientation or creed were told they couldn’t enjoy Inchydoney Beach like everyone else, there would rightly be uproar,’ said a spokesperson.