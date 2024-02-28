Lombard: We need ‘real time’ data on nitrates

THE lack of ‘real time data’ on water quality on the issue of nitrates is a huge frustration for farmers, the Oirechtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has heard.

The committee met with representatives of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra na Feirme, where the water quality issue was again front and centre.

Committee member and West Cork Senator Tim Lombard said farmers have made great efforts and shown commitment to improving water quality.

‘One of key issues raised at the committee meeting with the farming organisations is the frustration felt by dairy farmers, like myself, around the lack of real time data about water quality in their own area. Surely, in this day and age we can find a way to make that data accessible and available to farmers and the general public in real time?’ Senator Lombard asked.

‘By the time the EPA report on water quality is published and we hear about it on Morning Ireland, it’s out of date. It’s information from 12 or 18 months ago.

‘We need to empower farmers with information so that they can see that the measures they have put in place are working or they can change farming practices where there’s an issue.

‘I can have a sample taken from my bulk tank, tested and result back in 48 hours. If there is a water quality issue at a local beach, everybody is made aware of it immediately. We need to give those working in agriculture up to date information about water quality in their area.’

Meanwhile the discussions on nitrates and water quality will have a huge bearing on the future of farming for young people in Ireland, Macra president Elaine Houlihan said.

The Macra president told the committee that the Government needs ‘far more consideration for generational renewal’ in nitrates and water quality policy. ‘Young farmers are ultimately the frontline environmentalists and are already committed to progressive environmental stewardship on water quality. These same young farmers are now met with potentially economically devastating consequences surrounding the nitrates derogation decisions.

‘The point needs to be made that continuous increases in minimum standards for environmental protection is not the most effective way to encourage best practices.

‘Instead of potentially driving young farmers off the land with reductionists strategies we need to encourage more young trained farmers into our industry and allow them to contribute to future environmental stewardship.’