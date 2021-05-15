Local students are praised as economists of the future

STUDENTS from Coláiste Ghobnatan in Ballymakeery are among the country’s top young economists after claiming the runners-up prize at the 2021 Generation €uro Students’ Award run by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Art Ó Liatháin, Dylan De Faoite, Méabh Ní Chonaill, Neill Ó Buachalla, and their teacher Judy Uí Bhuachalla, were awarded the runners-up prize at the national final held virtually.

Now in its eighth year, the school competition, run by the Central Bank of Ireland in association with the European Central Bank (ECB), challenges Transition Year and 5th Year students to design monetary policy.

Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery praised the budding economists from each of the teams, including Coláiste Ghobnatan, for participating in the final saying: ‘The Central Bank is committed to encouraging the economists of the future, and the students demonstrate there is a strong pipeline of young people interested in economics who may choose to forge careers in this area.

‘The students showed a great understanding of the principles of economics and monetary policy, and the work performed by the ECB, the Eurosystem, and the Central Bank.

‘Selecting a winner was a difficult decision for the judging panel. The teams analysed the challenges faced by the euro area and should be commended for their ability to assess the rapidly changing economic environment against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.’

As the overall winning team, students from Belvedere College will now represent Ireland at the ECB where they will virtually meet ECB President Christine Lagarde and the other winning teams from across Europe.