Local food and drinks firms shine at Blas na hÉireann

SEVERAL West Cork food producers came up trumps this year in the annual Blas na hÉireann food awards.

The winners from Co Cork included the Gloun Cross Dairy, Clona Dairy Products, Irish Yogurts, Coolea Farmhouse Cheese, Bandon Vale cheese, Carbery, Macroom Buffalo Cheese, Keohane Seafoods, On The Pigs Back, Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen, Folláin, Beara Distillery, and Kinsale’s Stonewell Cider.

Cork’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) had supported many of the winners. ‘We are delighted to be part of these awards once again this year,’ said Joe Burke of Cork LEO. ‘We are very fortunate to have so many good successful food producers as clients, and we are very proud of their achievements.’

Blas na hÉireann 2024 saw the return of the Blas Village where this year’s finalists got the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers. The festival focused market ‘Eat Ireland in a Day’ was back for a third year and included a brand new Meet the Maker stage.

Now in its 17th year, Blas saw another strong year across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time. During the judging last June and July, over 3,000 entries were examined. Products from every county in Ireland were entered.