Local community projects get Clár funding

BARRYROE’S National School is to get €50,000 in funding for a car park and an amenity area, while Castlehaven GAA has been granted €50,000 to resurface its exercise track, and the sports hub in Bantry is to get €44,920 for mobile floodlights.

These were among the grants announced recently under the government’s Clár programme.

Announcing the grants to The Southern Star, local FG senator Tim Lombard said there were eight projects funded, and would ensure that communities continue to flourish.

‘This funding also reflects the dedication of our local groups and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to push these projects forward and they have been central to today’s success,’ he said.

Other projects to receive the cash, announced just weeks before the next general election, include €50,000 for the refurbishment of Skibbereen’s playground, and the same amount for the refurbishment of Union Hall’s playground and activity area. Kilcrohane Development Association is getting €45,000 for its activity area, and Castletownbere Development Association gets €45,000 for repairs to the community-owned St Peters Church to convert it to a ‘social hub’.

The Professor Gerry O’Sullivan Memorial Park at Caheragh village outside Skibbereen is to get €22,500 for ‘groundworks’ and the installation of tarmac footpaths.