Local author Susan launches children’s book in Clonakilty

THE team at Kerr’s Bookshop, Clonakilty are delighted to announce that Dr Susan Cahill will be visiting the store on Saturday October 26th at 2pm to launch her first children’s book The World Below the Rain, as part of the shops Irish Book Week 2024 celebrations.

Dr Cahill, a native of Clonakilty, and has been a customer of Kerr’s Bookshop since she was little, now lives in London but is delighted to return to Clonakilty for the Irish launch of her new book. Further details are available on the website, www.kerrsbookshop.ie

Now in its 7th year, Irish Book Week is a nationwide celebration of Irish bookshops, Irish books, publishers, writers, illustrators, and poets.

The campaign aims to encourage people from across Ireland to visit their local bookshops to discover and enjoy a range of exciting and interesting events, readings, parties, displays and much more.

The stunning artwork for this year’s campaign, was produced by well-known children’s illustrator and author, Úna Woods, who has also come on board as a campaign ambassador.

Joining Úna as ambassadors this year is Laureate na nÓg and children’s author, Patricia Forde and fiction author, Felicity Hayes-McCoy.