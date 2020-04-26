Live at the Marquee gigs not to go ahead this year

AIKEN Promotions has confirmed that Live at the Marquee Cork will not go ahead this year but the good news for music fans is that it will return back home in 2021 on the existing site at the Docklands Cork.

Acts ranging from 80s pop duo The Pet Shop Boys to Dublin's Fontaines DC and soul diva Diana Ross were among many acts scheduled to play what many expected to be the last Live at the Marquee gigs in its current location at the Docklands.

Several of the concerts lined up for this year's event have already been rescheduled for Live at the Marquee 2021 and original tickets for these rescheduled are valid for 2021 dates. These include

The Coronas (original date, 29 May 2020) rescheduled for 28 May 2021

(original date, 29 May 2020) rescheduled for The 2 Johnnies Podcast (original date, 30 May 2020) rescheduled for 29 May 2021

(original date, 30 May 2020) rescheduled for Sinéad O’Connor (original date, 5 June 2020) rescheduled for 20 June 2021

(original date, 5 June 2020) rescheduled for John Bishop (original date, 17 June 2020) rescheduled for 13 June 2021 & (original date 18 June 2020) rescheduled for 14 June 2021

(original date, 17 June 2020) rescheduled for & (original date 18 June 2020) rescheduled for Christy Moore (original date, 27 June 2020) rescheduled for 26 June 2021

(original date, 27 June 2020) rescheduled for Crowded House(original date, 29 June 2020) rescheduled for 28 June 2021

A spokesperson for Aiken Promotions said they are working to reschedule other events.

'Please bear with us and we will update on a show by show basis as soon as possible.'

Updates will be posted on aikenpromotions.com and on facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Meanwhile, Innishannon Steam Rally, which was due to take place over the June bank holiday weekend has been cancelled as has Clonakilty's Street Carnival, which was also due to take place that month.