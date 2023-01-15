Lisa Lambe is all set to play in old Bantry school house

THE first in what will hopefully be a series of concerts will take place in Bantry on January 21st featuring the internationally acclaimed Irish singer, songwriter, and actress Lisa Lambe.

The venue, a wonderfully restored old school house, has been described as the most idyllic of settings as it is located on the south shore of Bantry Bay.

Situated six miles from Bantry town, over the mountain from Ahakista, Durrus and Kilcrohane, the Gortnalassa old school house adapts perfectly as an intimate concert venue for 100 people.

Built in 1937 to replace the old school’s thatched shed, the school was down to one pupil by the mid-sixties.

In the 70s, it became a consecrated place for monthly masses, but now the meticulously revamped building is firmly in the hands of the local residents.

One resident, living nearby, is musician and producer Wayne P Sheehy of Ocean Studios Ireland who was only too happy to help organise and promote some fundraising concerts.

A concert of this calibre – featuring Lisa Lambe – is being described as ‘a total gift’ and tickets are already selling at a record rate.

Lisa was the face of the Celtic Women band, but when she comes to Bantry she will be bringing her entire repertoire, including songs from her most recent album Wild Red, which was composed and recorded with Wayne on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

Lisa will be arriving fresh from her success in her lead role in Hexx at The National Theatre of the United Kingdom.

That’s a performance that earned her rave reviews in The Guardian and Time Out.

Lisa’s band for the Gortnalassa old school house concert will feature Trevor Hutchinson of Lùnasa and The Waterboys on bass; Mike Brookfield, who has worked with Lisa Stansfield and Rod Stewart, on guitar; Wayne P Sheehy, who has worked with Ron Wood, Hothouse Flowers and Damien Dempsey on percussion; as well Tim Doyle on Uilleann pipes, fiddle and keyboards.

The entire show – entitled Night Visiting – promises to be something special.

In fact, the word mesmeric is already being used because Lisa – who recently got a first in her masters in Irish Folklore and Mythology – will be introducing the audience to interesting historical insights, as well as stories and songs from the region.

Tickets for the event are available now by emailing [email protected] or phoning Brian at 083 1078077.