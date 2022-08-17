Lights out, nobody home?

ONCE more we are hearing horror stories about impending blackouts this winter. The same stories were circulating this time last year but luckily we got through 2021/2022 without the country going dark.

They tell us the threat is much more significant this year, and little has been done to address it.

Of course, with all that has happened in global energy markets since the start of the year, as a consequence of a war that most people didn’t believe could happen in 2022, there is more of a tendency to fear the worst this time around.

But we are constantly being told that data centres are the cause of all our woes.

If this is the case, should we not be insisting that any large energy-consuming business must provide their own energy source as part of their planning submissions? Surely between solar power and wind energy, standalone data centres could help to alleviate the stress on our already over-stretched national grid?

Let’s give the power back to the people.