Michael and Chrissie O'Mahony are lighting the way to success

THE Christmas lighting display at the home of Michael and Chrissie O’Mahony of Kilbarry West, Dunmanway was visited again this year by numerous people from all over West Cork, and beyond.

It was a great success and despite the bad weather over the holiday season, it gave great joy to both young, and not so young, visitors every night.

Rain, wind, storms and on the final nights an unexpected scatter of snow, made no difference to the crowds who called to see the lights.

Michael and Chrissie strive to change and improve the display each year with new ideas and decorations and visitors have told them that they love to try to pick out the new additions when they visit.

The Tree of Remembrance was very well received again this year with a huge number of ribbons placed on the tree over the season.

Masses will be offered for all those who were remembered. The funds raised this year were divided between The Alzheimers Society of Ireland, Horizons Cope Foundation and CoAction Dunmanway.

The support and encouragement received from all over West Cork, and beyond, was phenomenal and for this Michael and Chrissie are very grateful.

After an initial cancellation due to Storm Éowyn on February 28th, a presentation dance was held in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway where a great night of music and dancing was enjoyed by over 400 supporters who packed the Parkway dance floor from beginning to end.

The night kicked off with music from the wonderful duo of Patrick Triggs and Niamh Downey, who were followed up by Finbarr, Chloe and Emma Dennehy with special guest appearances by Teddy Crowley, Maura Dennehy and good friend Con O’Donoghue.

Christopher O’Sullivan TD, who attended on the night, commented that the event showed community spirit at its best and was a great credit to all involved.

He was astounded by the amount of people he met from all corners of Cork County, Kerry and Limerick.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, who is a loyal supporter of this event every year, also enjoyed a great night of dancing and gave glowing praise to everyone who worked hard to make the night such a huge success.

At the dance, Michael and Chrissie were very proud to be in a position, due to the huge generosity, help and support of their family, friends, supporters and neighbours to present the following cheques: The Alzheimers Society of Ireland, €5,000; Horizons Cope Foundation, €4,000, and to CoAction, Dunmanway, €3,025.40. The total raised was €12,025.40

The representatives from each charity who attended on the night were very grateful to receive the funds and everyone said that the money will be put to maximum use to help and support the patients and clients in their care.

Michael and Chrissie are grateful to everyone who supported both the lights display and the presentation dance.