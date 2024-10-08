Lifeboat launched after islander needed emergency medical care

A RESIDENT of Heir Island was evacuated to the mainland by the RNLI this morning following an emergency callout.

Baltimore RNLI were requested to provide the medical evacuation on Tuesday morning.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.06am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Heir Island at 8.19am and the man was brought onboard the lifeboat, returning to Baltimore at 8.48am. He was then transferred into the care of HSE ambulance crew.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat: coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Stuart Musgrave, Pat Collins, Brendan Cottrell, Micheal Cottrell and Colin Whooley.