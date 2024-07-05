Lifeboat called after swimmers reported missing in Kinsale

RESCUE services were called after two swimmers were reported missing from a beach near Kinsale on Friday.

Kinsale RNLI was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat at 8.20am following a report from the Irish Coast Guard that two swimmers were missing between the Dock Beach and Sandycove.

One of a group of swimmers had raised the alarm when two people were reported overdue.

There was a multi-agency response, and the lifeboat crew had commenced a shoreline search when an update came through that both swimmers had made it back to shore unaided.

The lifeboat was stood down at 8.49am.

Meanwhile a sailor was rescued on a yacht which was drifting off the Old Head of Kinsale earlier this week.

The lone sailor, who was wearing a lifejacket, had a mechanical issue with his yacht and was drifting. The volunteer crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 7.41pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard.

The helmed by Jonathon Connor and with crew members Ian Fitzgerald, Eoin Keyes, and Gareth John, onboard, arrived at the scene to the 30ft yacht with one person onboard.

The sailor was brought safely to port at Kinsale Harbour at around 8.20pm.